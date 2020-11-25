The Country - Gift edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay learned that Dick and Jillian Jardine, owners of Remarkables Station, intend to gift the ownership of 900 ha of the property to QEII, to be held in perpetuity.

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the Prime Minister if she's now the PM of the Provinces after a rural red tsunami swept her to power and following on from her conciliatory and inclusive address to the Primary Industries Summit on Tuesday.

Bruce Wills:

QEII Chair talks about how Dick and Jillian Jardine, owners of Remarkables Station, intend to gift the ownership of 900 ha of the property to QEII, to be held in perpetuity, ensuring the significant landscape and biodiversity on the property is protected on behalf of all New Zealanders.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy talks about the New York Yankees and, closer to home, some big rainfall numbers in the North Island.



Blake Holgate:

Reduced global demand for higher-value beef and lamb cuts in the year ahead will see New Zealand farmgate prices for beef and sheepmeat drop from the record highs experienced over recent seasons, according to a new report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank's Animal Proteins Analyst.

David Seymour:

With Parliament opening today we ask Act's leader if he can remember the names of all his new MPs?

