Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National’s Todd McClay to find out what his party’s agricultural policy is.

Todd McClay:

National’s agriculture spokesman talks about his party’s Ag policy while scoffing at Damien O’Connor’s “continuation of all the good things we’ve been doing” comment in relation to Labour’s Ag policy.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, compares Agriculture and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor to Captain Bligh and his infamous quote - “the beatings will continue until morale improves” - when it comes to his attitude to farmers.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst offers her thoughts on last night’s GDT auction (up 2.7 per cent, WMP plus 5.3 per cent) and red meat prospects. Plus, we talk about the correlation between oil and soft commodity prices.

Neil Beaumont:

Fonterra’s chief financial officer comments on the GDT auction, a trade win for New Zealand under the CPTPP, whether Fonterra farmers face potential payment clawbacks, and what’s up with global and domestic milk production.

