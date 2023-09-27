Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gets told off by Act candidate Andrew Hoggard for mentioning his waistline and National candidate Grant McCallum for mentioning his marital status.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:

We kick off today’s show with two former farming correspondents on The Country who both (potentially) want to be the next Minister of Agriculture. And are they prepared for the perils of living in Wellington?

Kate Acland:

B+LNZ’s board chair says the raft of new and proposed environmental regulations has created significant administrative and financial burden on farmers, according to new research released by Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

Blake Holgate:

We ask Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development if “woke” banks imposing climate-related risk margins upon farmers when the sector is under growing financial strain, is fair and equitable. We discuss the results of the latest Rabobank/ KiwiHarvest food waste survey, which shows Kiwis are wasting slightly less food than a year ago, but the wastage still amounts to $3.2 billion per annum.

Jim Hopkins:

This rural commentator is looking forward to some unbiased media election coverage and to some more farmers making it into the Beehive.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about the state of the Chinese economy and comes up with a wonderful stat - 70 per cent of the world’s tolled roads are in China.

Listen below:







