Photo / David Haxton

Today on The Country, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Jamie Mackay catches up with Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins who had words of support for Kiwi wood-chopping great Jason Wynyard, who’s had some tough health news.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

National’s agriculture and trade spokesman wants the top job come October 14. But does he face stiff competition from the likes of Act’s Andrew Hoggard?

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra’s head of co-operative affairs comments on another pleasing lift in the GDT auction (plus 4.6 per cent) and he previews tomorrow’s annual results announcement.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, award-winning environmentalist, and co-chair of the newly-founded Methane Science Accord. Today she talks wind, hot wind from politicians, and rattling a few cages in Wellington.

Ged Rushton:

We take our weekly look at Heartland Rugby, courtesy of Ged Rushton, the chair of Mid Canterbury Rugby.

Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins:

Thanks to Federated Farmers, this week we are bringing you a series of informative speakers for Mental Health Awareness Week. Today it’s the turn of the advocate behind “Lean on a Gate. Talk to a Mate”.

Listen below:



