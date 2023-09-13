Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Helen Mondeno, the co-chair of a new farmer lobby group, the Methane Science Accord.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister ponders the polls, a poisoned chalice, unemployment, a Grant Robertson hospital pass, Hosking, Winston, and whether he’s being beaten to the punch on hustings by the other Chris.

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers previews tomorrow night’s Ag leaders’ Rural Issues Debate at Mystery Creek (7:30 pm) and reiterates that the cure for New Zealand’s economic woes is more farming, not less.

Michael Every - Part 1:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist offers his take on the state of New Zealand and global economies - and it’s even more gloomy than our very own Prefu.

Michael Every - Part 2:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist addresses the elephant in the room - China - and looks at some of the other economic and geopolitical factors affecting New Zealand as a trading nation.

Helen Mandeno:

The co-chair of the newly-formed Methane Science Accord, a farmer lobby group launched to fight methane taxing. She says all her group is seeking is that emissions policy is based on current, unrefuted science.

