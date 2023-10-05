Voyager 2023 media awards

The Country Full Show: Wednesday, October 5, 2023

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers forestry spokesman Toby Williams to find out more about how slash regulations have been tightened.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

For the final time before the October 14 election, we catch up with the Greens co-leader, as we give each party a fair crack of the whip.

Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers Forestry spokesman is pleased that the Government has announced changes to forestry rules that will put power back in the hands of local communities and make slash removal a requirement for erosion-prone land.

Laura Murdoch:

Monthly here on The Country, we catch up with a Farmstrong farmer for some handy hints on how to look after the top paddock. Today it’s the turn of the “Cow Whisperer”, a Southland accountant turned dairy farmer.

Kevin Barrett:

We head to a Lyon restaurant to talk French cuisine, farming, footy, and Fozzie banning Razor on this week’s edition of Farmstrong Footy.

Chris Russell:

On the agenda with our Australian correspondent today is the costly live export ban, cattle prices crashing but droving continuing, drought, and the NRL Grand Final.

Listen below:


