Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers forestry spokesman Toby Williams to find out more about how slash regulations have been tightened.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

For the final time before the October 14 election, we catch up with the Greens co-leader, as we give each party a fair crack of the whip.

Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers Forestry spokesman is pleased that the Government has announced changes to forestry rules that will put power back in the hands of local communities and make slash removal a requirement for erosion-prone land.

Laura Murdoch:

Monthly here on The Country, we catch up with a Farmstrong farmer for some handy hints on how to look after the top paddock. Today it’s the turn of the “Cow Whisperer”, a Southland accountant turned dairy farmer.

Kevin Barrett:

We head to a Lyon restaurant to talk French cuisine, farming, footy, and Fozzie banning Razor on this week’s edition of Farmstrong Footy.

Chris Russell:

On the agenda with our Australian correspondent today is the costly live export ban, cattle prices crashing but droving continuing, drought, and the NRL Grand Final.

