Legendary Northland axeman Jason Wynyard has died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay paid tribute to Kiwi wood-chopping great Jason Wynyard, who has died following a brief fight with an aggressive form of cancer.

Todd McClay:

We asked National’s agriculture spokesman about his immediate priorities if, and when, he is the next Minister of Agriculture. Plus, is he keen to ship Winston Peters off to a far-flung foreign land?

Judith Swales:

Fonterra’s Melbourne-based chief executive Global Markets reviews another very good GDT auction overnight (up 4.4 per cent, WMP +4.8 per cent, SMP +6.6 per cent) and we ask if a lift in the milk forecast price is in the offing?

Jane Smith:

This North Otago farmer is also a political tragic who’s sick of the election campaign and politicians. She goes way back in history, somewhat tongue in cheek, to ancient Greek times to come up with a better way of picking our leaders.

Cameron Bagrie:

We catch up with one of New Zealand’s leading economists to get his take ahead of the OCR announcement this afternoon (which is currently at 5.5 per cent). But could the cure be worse than the disease?

David Foote:

The chairman of Cattle Australia comments on global beef prices, the Aussie drought, the Zanda McDonald Awards and the woeful Wallabies.

