A sobering view of Esk Valley taken by Jamie Mackay on his way to the Hawke's Bay A and P Show. Photo / Jamie Mackay

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum holds the fort in Dunedin while Jamie Mackay broadcasts live from the Hawke’s Bay A and P Show.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay and Steve Wyn-Harris:

Semi-retired sheep farmer has recovered from yesterday’s round of golf at Wairakei with The Country’s host, where the pair helped to raise $80,000 for Farmstrong. He gives his thoughts on the state of Hawke’s Bay as the region continues to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Neil Beaumont:

Fonterra’s chief financial officer on what’s behind yet another rise in the Global Dairy Trade auction. There was a 4.3 per cent increase across the board, with whole milk powder up 4.2 per cent and skim milk powder up 4.3 per cent. He also addresses the co-op’s response to 1400 workers on a 48-hour strike at different Victorian processing plants in Australia today.

Isabelle Crawshaw:

Patoka sheep and beef farmer reflects on the tidy-up after Cyclone Gabrielle, where the community banded together and “people came out of the woodwork” to help. She ponders the future of the silt-covered Esk Valley, even though it’s “looking a lot better” these days and comments on how things are going on the farm after she and her husband Patrick went from 58 paddocks to 18. She also reveals how the couple got Patrick competition-ready for the Young Farmer of the Year at the same time.

Mike Petersen:

Former special agricultural trade envoy and chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand is the current chairman of Scales. He was in China with ANZCO Foods last week and says the reality is its economy is going to be “sticky” for another 12 months. He also talks about an exciting future for Kiwi apples and speculates that housing won’t return to Esk Valley but there may be hope for growers.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank senior dairy analyst takes a closer look at the fourth positive GDT result in a row and remains “cautiously optimistic” whilst keeping an eye on China. She also comments on whether the Israel-Hamas war will affect New Zealand agriculture.

Elisha Milmine:

The general manager of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society comments on the effort behind the scenes to get the Show back up and running.

Regan Loach:

The president of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society is also an accountant. He takes a financial look at the future of the region’s rural sector after the “humungous kick in the teeth” that was Cyclone Gabrielle.

