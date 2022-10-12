Photo / File

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to the sales and marketing manager at Emerson's Greg Menzies, about how production's going for the 2022 Mackaiser.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader on "a big day for the sector" as he gives his party's response to the Government's He Waka Eke Noa announcement.

Jim van der Poel:

DairyNZ's chair says his organisation has mixed feelings about the Government's response to He Waka Eke Noa but walking away wasn't an option.

Jamie Mackay and Steve Wyn-Harris:

The Country host is live from Wairakei International Golf Course, where he's taking part in the Norwood Charity golf day, raising money for Farmstrong.

Greg Menzies:

It's that time of the year again - production for the 2022 Mackaiser is underway. We look at what's involved with the sales and marketing manager at Emerson's and reveal our celebrity grain grower.

Chris Brandolino:

Our man from NIWA tells us what's in store for the rest of the week and gives us a forecast for AgFest.

