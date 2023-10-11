Photo / Amos Chapple

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for the final time before the general election this weekend.

On with the show:

Bruce Weir:

Rabobank’s general manager of country banking casts his eye over the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey which sees farmer confidence at a new record low at (-72 per cent), surpassing the previous record low of -71 per cent recorded in quarter four, 2022.

Chris Hipkins:

For the final time before the election, and in all probability, for the final time, we catch up with the Prime Minister of New Zealand. We tried to play nicely in the sand pit.

Blair “Blizzard” Mclean and Simon Bishel:

Thanks to Caythorpe Wines, we do our bit to cheer up, and offer cheer, to the nation.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Our resident farming academic and regular columnist/correspondent says New Zealand is the eighth-best country in the world and we should be forever thankful to farmers for making that possible.

Jeremy Rookes:

Rookes is a bitter, twisted, cynical and myopic man - but who can blame him - with record low farmer confidence and sheep and beef farm profit margins expected to fall a further 30 per cent this season?

