Fishing at Lake Pukaki, Central South Island. Photo / Richard Cosgrove / Fish & Game NZ

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Dame Lynda Topp, to find out why she’s keen for more Kiwis to “rewild”.

On with the show:

Dame Lynda Topp:

We chat with a Kiwi icon who is getting behind Fish & Game New Zealand’s new public awareness campaign to hook New Zealanders on the experience of freshwater fishing and hunting. The Rewild campaign highlights the many benefits of fishing and hunting, including environmental stewardship and conservation, food-gathering and improving mental health and wellbeing (last year approximately 120,000 people purchased fishing and hunting licences from Fish & Game).

Richard Burke:

We ask the chief executive of Leaderbrand about the inclement East Coast weather, the prospect of lower vege prices, and who’s going to play fullback for the Crusaders next year.

Emma Parsons:

We reviewed last night’s GDT Auction (down 0.7 per cent, WMP - 2.7 per cent) with Fonterra’s managing director of strategy and optimisation.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent in Shanghai says there are few “green shoots” for the world’s second-biggest economy but he tempers that saying things can change very quickly in China.

Ele Ludemann:

In the absence of the Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor, we ask a true-blue North Otago farmer to fill the breach.

