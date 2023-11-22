Photo / DairyNZ

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with “Prince of the Provinces” Shane Jones, to try and find out what job he’s hoping for in the new Cabinet.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

We’ve been struggling to get anything out of our politicians recently, but we figured the self-proclaimed Prince of the Provinces would break the PC shackles and give us something! Today the Harvard graduate comments on the Kennedy assassination (60 years on) and what job he’s hoping to get in the new Cabinet. The Minister of Māori Affairs? Minister of Regional Development? Perhaps another Provincial Growth Fund is in the offing?

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri has some good news for the beleaguered primary sector. Kiwifruit is swimming against the tide with record-high returns.

James Robertson:

The 2019 Young Farmer of the Year is these days domiciled in Shanghai as Fonterra’s Trade Strategy Manager for Asia. After recently seeing him on a Rabobank “Growing Our Future” podcast, today we ask him how things are on the ground in China, as the domestic economy battles the post-Covid blues.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra’s head of co-op affairs comments on last night’s GDT auction - no change in the index but WMP is up 1.9 per cent.

