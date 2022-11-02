Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister for Tourism, Forestry and Economic and Regional Development, Stuart Nash, about carbon farming - then North Otago Farmer Jane Smith, for her response to his comments.

On with the show:

Stuart Nash:

In the absence of the Prime Minister, we catch up with the Minister for Tourism, Forestry and Economic and Regional Development.

Jane Smith:

A North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist responds to Minister Nash and says farmers need to understand that the HWEN proposal is linked to the mass afforestation position we find ourselves in.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays joins us as the countdown to Mystery Creek continues - just 28 sleeps to go - until the Nov 30 to Dec 3 event.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent says the Covid lockdown in Shanghai is wearing thin and doing business is very difficult.

Chris Rowe:

Fonterra’s acting chief financial officer reviews another disappointing GDT auction - down 3.9 per cent.

Listen below:



