Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National MP Todd McClay, to pick his brains about whether he’ll be the new agriculture minister and who his associate ministers might be.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We kick off the show with the man who may be the next Minister of Agriculture. We ponder who his Associate Ministers will be and whether the Nats can find common ground with Act and Winston Peters over emissions pricing. And do we need the unemployment rate to go even higher?

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, has been doing some serious thinking in the tailing pen about sheep in wolves’ clothing. She reckons our biggest enemy right now appears to be the “suffocating compliance narrative from righteous processor companies,” some of our co-ops and all of our banks. She also reckons we could be jumping from the frying pan to an unknowingly boiling pot post-election without knowing it.

Don Fraser:

We catch up with a former long-time finance correspondent on The Country for his take on the state of the farming nation.

Todd Clark:

We interrupt our US farming correspondent’s Halloween celebrations to talk beef, pumpkins and presidents.

