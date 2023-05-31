File photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked National’s agriculture spokesman Todd McClay, North Otago farmer Jane Smith, and Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie if He Waka Eke Noa was going to be scrapped for a fertiliser tax.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

National’s agriculture spokesman comments on the potential demise of He Waka Eke Noa, and the prospect of a fertiliser tax. We also ask him how good is our FTA with the UK that kicks off today.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, takes a break from drafting cattle in the yards to discuss the “Methane Messiah” and whether she’s a “Methane Bandit” on her sheep and beef farm.

Bryce McKenzie:

We ask Groundswell’s co-founder if his ginger group’s war on unworkable regulations resulted in a He Waka Eke Noa scalp.

Rowland Smith:

We track down our Norwood brand ambassador, Hawke’s Bay farmer and current Golden Shears champ, at Auckland International Airport on the eve of heading to Scotland for the World Shearing Championships.

