The Country team enjoyed some delicious lamb rack from Silver Fern Farms today. Photo / Supplied / Silver Fern Farms

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates New Zealand Lamb Day with Silver Fern Farms’ chief executive Simon Limmer and the chair of Beef + Lamb NZ, Kate Acland.

On with the show:

Simon Limmer:

It’s National Lamb Day so we kick off the show with the chief executive of Silver Fern Farms, who is over in Shanghai for the company’s first board meeting in four years.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist remains bullish on the milk price but bearish on interest rates.

Sandra Matthews:

The chair of Rural Women NZ is also an East Coast farmer, so we get an update on how the cyclone recovery is going.

Kate Acland:

National Lamb Day celebrations continue with the chair of Beef + Lamb NZ. We chat about falling livestock numbers and ask what’s going on with He Waka Eke Noa.

Hunter McGregor:

We head to Shanghai again to catch up with a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison there. He says the Chinese economy is currently “a bit hit and miss”.

