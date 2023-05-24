Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

The Country Full Show: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
The Country team enjoyed some delicious lamb rack from Silver Fern Farms today. Photo / Supplied / Silver Fern Farms

The Country team enjoyed some delicious lamb rack from Silver Fern Farms today. Photo / Supplied / Silver Fern Farms

Subscribe to The Country edm

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates New Zealand Lamb Day with Silver Fern Farms’ chief executive Simon Limmer and the chair of Beef + Lamb NZ, Kate Acland.

On with the show:

Simon Limmer:

It’s National Lamb Day so we kick off the show with the chief executive of Silver Fern Farms, who is over in Shanghai for the company’s first board meeting in four years.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist remains bullish on the milk price but bearish on interest rates.

Sandra Matthews:

The chair of Rural Women NZ is also an East Coast farmer, so we get an update on how the cyclone recovery is going.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Read More

Kate Acland:

National Lamb Day celebrations continue with the chair of Beef + Lamb NZ. We chat about falling livestock numbers and ask what’s going on with He Waka Eke Noa.

Hunter McGregor:

We head to Shanghai again to catch up with a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison there. He says the Chinese economy is currently “a bit hit and miss”.

Listen below:




Latest from The Country