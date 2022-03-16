Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with former MP for Tauranga Winston Peters, to ask him if he was keen on the job again.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

He was once just happy to be the MP for Tauranga but could he find happiness again in a by-election? Plus we ask New Zealand's longest-serving politician if he's a shameless political opportunist? And we salute Matua Shane Jones, the Prince of the Provinces, for his excellent opinion piece in the Herald on Iwi co-governance.

Doug Avery:

The Marlborough-based "Resilient Farmer" offers some advice to farmers at the top and bottom of the country on how to farm through a dry spell. Plus, he has some handy tips on how to farm with less fertiliser.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer updates what Fonterra's is going to do in Russia and the overnight GDT auction which resulted in a somewhat surprising 0.9 per cent drop (WMP -2.1 per cent, SMP 1.6 per cent) when the futures market was predicting a rise.

Wes Lefroy:

Rabobank's Sydney-based senior agricultural analyst comments on the NSW floods plus global fertiliser and grain prices heading skyward as a result of the Russian/Ukraine War.

Craig Wiggins:

In the absence of the blokes on bikes (for the second time this week!) we catch up with rural communicator of the year, Craig "Wiggy" Wiggins who talks about men's health from the Timaru racetrack.

