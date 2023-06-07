File photo / Judith Lacy

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s Fraser Whineray and Rabobank’s Emma Higgins, to take a closer look at the latest GDT result.

On with the show:

Bruce Wills:

Hawke’s Bay farmer, former President of Federated Farmers, and the outgoing Chair of the QEII National Trust. Today we talk about damage to covenants, carbon credits, funding QEII, and a new Chair.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra’s Chief Operating Officer comments on a disappointing GDT auction overnight (down 0.9 per cent, WMP -3 per cent).

Matt Bell:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. Today it’s the winner of the 2015 Grand Final, who is a Raglan dairy farmer these days.

Emma Higgins:

We ask Rabobank’s senior analyst if the $8 milk price for the 23/24 season is now under threat. And what are the prospects for red meat for the coming season? Are all our eggs in a Chinese basket?

Jeremy Rookes:

The Prodigal Son returns with his pithy analysis to round out the show.

