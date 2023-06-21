Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, to ask him about his new best buddy - Mike Hosking.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

We ask the Prime Minister about his new cosy relationship with Mike Hosking, the latest political poll, whether a step back on the ETS is the death knell for forestry, and whether he’ll be overawed by President Xi on his upcoming visit to China.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent is rapt his Farmer Time education programme is taking off in New Zealand with 1000 students participating in 2022. We also talk Boris, Brexit and how the UK Groundswell is different from ours.

Grant Dodson:

The Forest Owners Association (FOA) says the just-announced reform options for revising the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will cause a shortfall of plantation forests for sequestering carbon in New Zealand and make meeting our 2050 emissions target impossible.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics says our split gas approach to emissions pricing puts us ahead of the game globally.

Scott Duggan:

The National Sales Manager for Volkswagen NZ reviews Fieldays and says, although demand for big-ticket items was somewhat muted, any chance to get in front of 105,000 punters is a good event!

