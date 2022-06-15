File photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NZ First leader Winston Peters, for a yarn about Trevor Mallard, He Waka Eke Noa and a night on the whiskies with Patrick Gower.

On with the show:

Peter Nation:

Today would have been day one of Fieldays 2022, but it has been postponed until Nov 30 - Dec 3. The chief executive reckons with staffing shortages, Covid sickness and supply chain challenges, the postponement decision was absolutely right.

Winston Peters:

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bumping us until tomorrow, the NZ First leader happily stepped up to the plate to talk He Waka Eke Noa, Trevor Mallard and drinking Paddy Gower under the table.

Shane McManaway and Doug Avery:

Today's farmer panel discusses farm succession, great red meat prices, playing with big toys in WA and rural mental health.

Scott Duggan:

The Commercial Sales Manager for Volkswagen NZ welcomes the decision of a "Summer Fieldays" and we all get very excited about the 2023 (back to the future) launch of VW ID Buzz as the iconic Combi gets a major facelift.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent loves Jacinda Ardern, the Queen and regenerative agriculture. But he's less enamoured by Boris Johnson despite all his bluster about supporting British farmers.

Listen below: