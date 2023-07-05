File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Professor Keith Woodford, who won the Outstanding Contribution Award at the 2023 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards on Monday night.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

We yarn to the Prime Minister about his successful trade trip to China, his sales pitch to the primary sector, the poor performance of some of his MPs and whether Labour will win any rural seats in the election.

Professor Keith Woodford:

We catch up with the winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award at the PINZ Summit and Awards in Wellington this week. He was recognised for his “long and meritorious” contribution to the New Zealand primary industries - spanning five decades.

Todd Clark:

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. We head to Lexington, Kentucky, to talk to our US farming correspondent about July the 4th, eating hot dogs, droughts, high beef prices and whether Joe Biden is just too old to be re-elected.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We head to Cork, Ireland, where one of our leading rural academics calls out those lecturing New Zealand farmers despite them having no affiliation with productive land and often no background in food production systems.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra’s Head of Co-operative Affairs reviews the disappointing GDT auction overnight - down 3.3 per cent - with WMP down just 0.4 per cent.

