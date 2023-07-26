File photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay entered “The Dangen Zone” with 2023 Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole (nee Dangen) and her brother, 2022 Young Farmer of the Year, Tim Dangen.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

It’s the Dynamic Dangen Duo Panel. The 55th and 54th, respectively, FMG Young Farmers of the Year, and siblings, come from an over-achieving family raised on a Muriwai beef farm. Today Emma talks about her first couple of weeks wearing the Cloak of Knowledge and Tim explains why he’s taken up a role as an ambassador for MPI.

Todd McClay:

We talk to National’s Agriculture and Trade spokesman about the possibility of a Blue tidal wave in all rural electorates, Kiri Allan, David Parker, RMA reform on rural water being pushed through the House and why he reckons we need a Minister of Hunting and Fishing.

Angus Simms and Alistair Niven:

We talk to the founder of, and a grower for, Wonky Box - a company passionate about making cosmetically-challenged fruit and veges affordable for Kiwis in a cost-of-living crisis.

Jeremy Rookes:

The Country’s outspoken spokesperson on lifestyle and hobby farming is a bitter, twisted and cynical man but does he raise some fair and valid points in his vitriolic critique of the current Government? Plus we look at the disastrous returns for the strong wool industry.

