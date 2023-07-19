File photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with North Otago farmer Ele Ludemann, who is one of the organisers behind a fundraising debate for the IHC.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

In what sounds somewhat like a man in denial, the Prime Minister talks about his “Captain’s Call” on a wealth tax, a misfire from Christopher Luxon and his suitability for the top job, the FTA with the EU, the cost of speed bumps, and whether Labour has crashed the carbon market.

David Foote:

The Chairman of Cattle Australia comments on falling global beef prices, why the Aussies don’t like the cut of our FTA with the EU and, of course, the Bledisloe Cup.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst explains plummeting red meat returns and we ask whether an $8 milk price is now under threat.

Neil Beaumont:

Fonterra’s Chief Financial Officer comments on last night’s GDT auction (down 1 per cent) with WMP down 1.5 per cent. We also ask him if the $8 milk price is now under threat.

Ele Ludemann:

North Otago farmer is one of the organisers behind a big fundraising debate for the IHC on Saturday night at the Oamaru Opera House. The topic is: We’d rather be naughty than sporty. The teams are Jim Hopkins, Melanie Tavendale, Allan Dick vs Matt Chisholm, Mary Lambie, and Michael Woodhouse. The chair is Jacqui Dean, the judge is Jamie Mackay and all proceeds go to the IHC. Find out more here.

