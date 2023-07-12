Fiel photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Shanghai correspondent Hunter McGregor, who is in Roxburgh, about something called “plum rain”.

On with the show:

Jenna Smith and Nigel Woodhead:

As part of the Farm without Harm campaign launched by Safer Farms, the chief executive of Pouarua Farms shares her story about an on-farm accident 15 years ago. We also yarn to the 2017 Young Farmer of the Year - Nigel Woodhead - about the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year - Emma Poole.

Shane McManaway:

Rural leader and philanthropist on how his Five Rivers medical centre is going. Plus, how he’s tackling mud on the Wairarapa ranch.

Callum Stewart:

National genetics manager for PGG Wrightson Livestock wraps the bull sales season. Are we seeing changes at the saleyards due to land use change?

Hunter McGregor:

Today our Shanghai correspondent is in Roxburgh. He talks about “plum rain,” the Prime Minister’s China visit, the supermarket price difference between China and New Zealand and whether people are starting to travel overseas again.

Corey Kennett:

We catch up with the chief executive of Horowhenua Kapiti Rugby ahead of their Ranfurly Shield match against Wellington at 2 pm.

