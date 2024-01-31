Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Regional Development, Resources, and Fisheries, Shane Jones, to ask him about - everything.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

For the first time in 2024, we welcome to The Country the self-titled “Prince of the Provinces” who is now the Minister of Regional Development, Resources, and Fisheries. Nothing is off limits today, including scathing commentary on the Greens, the forthcoming Battle of Waitangi, farming, forestry, fishing, European farmer protests and the US Election.

Gary Sunshine-Tervit:

This southern Southland dairy farmer had a motocross accident in 2015 that nearly ended his farming career. A long and challenging period of recovery followed but he hung in there and ended up winning Otago/Southland Dairy Manager of the Year in 2021. So nowadays as well as dairy farming, Gary’s a big Farmstrong champion helping other farmers and growers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics takes a look at food consumption trends and why red meat is good for you and the planet. And this is coming from a vegetarian of nearly 50 years standing.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based global animal protein analyst has an update on the global outlook for beef. He also explains how a wet Aussie summer could benefit New Zealand farmers.

Listen below:



