Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with former Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Damien O’Connor, who was on his trail bike at Molesworth Station.

Damien O’Connor:

Today we find the former Minister of Agriculture and Trade on his trail bike at Molesworth Station, New Zealand’s largest farm, and it’s not long before shots are fired! We debate whether the government should be in the business of farming and whether former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was supportive of an FTA with India. Plus, we reflect on Dick Tayler’s great run 50 years on.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s senior market strategist comments on New Zealand’s latest December quarter inflation numbers (4.7 per cent down from 5.6 per cent from the September quarter) and what this might mean for the OCR and mortgage interest rates.

Paul Paynter:

The chief executive of the Yummy Fruit Co. says the Hawke’s Bay economy runs on apples, grapes and sheep and they’re all facing challenges after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kit Arkwright:

Beef + Lamb NZ’s chief executive talks about a partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee that will encompass the entire Kiwi team as they gear up for success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Plus, we go back in time to reflect on the Iron Maidens.

Dom Jones:

The managing director of Origin Capital Partners comments on the state of the kiwifruit industry, production volume, labour, and Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson leaving after seven years to take up a new role as “President of the Americas” for global berry company Driscoll’s.

