Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Fonterra’s Emma Parsons and Rabobank’s Michael Harvey, to find out more about the latest GDT auction.
On with the show:
Emma Parsons:
Fonterra’s managing director of strategy and optimisation on the overnight GDT and what we can expect in the first half of 2024.
Karen Williams:
The former Vice President of Federated Farmers, and Wairarapa farmer, puts on her FMG Supporting Safer Farms hat to talk on-farm safety. She also comments on the Shear4U event as a sponsor (FMG), recipient (Farmstrong) and “in awe” spectator.
Michael Harvey:
Rabobank senior analyst takes a look at another positive 2024 Global Dairy Trade auction and the dairy sector in general.
Wayne McLaughlin:
We catch up with a logging transport operator, and part-time Cambridge farmer, who is also the father of IndyCar Series champion Scott McLaughlin. He talks about the McLaughlin family’s farming background.
Dan Billing:
The organiser (and one of the shearers) of the Shear4U “shearathon” which took place in Wairarapa last weekend. Four shearers spent 24 hours in total on a handpiece - raising six figures for charities, Farmstrong, Gumboot Friday and Rural Support Trust.
Listen below: