Photo / Bevan Conley.

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Fonterra’s Emma Parsons and Rabobank’s Michael Harvey, to find out more about the latest GDT auction.

On with the show:

Emma Parsons:

Fonterra’s managing director of strategy and optimisation on the overnight GDT and what we can expect in the first half of 2024.

Karen Williams:

The former Vice President of Federated Farmers, and Wairarapa farmer, puts on her FMG Supporting Safer Farms hat to talk on-farm safety. She also comments on the Shear4U event as a sponsor (FMG), recipient (Farmstrong) and “in awe” spectator.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank senior analyst takes a look at another positive 2024 Global Dairy Trade auction and the dairy sector in general.

Wayne McLaughlin:

We catch up with a logging transport operator, and part-time Cambridge farmer, who is also the father of IndyCar Series champion Scott McLaughlin. He talks about the McLaughlin family’s farming background.

Dan Billing:

The organiser (and one of the shearers) of the Shear4U “shearathon” which took place in Wairarapa last weekend. Four shearers spent 24 hours in total on a handpiece - raising six figures for charities, Farmstrong, Gumboot Friday and Rural Support Trust.

Listen below:



