Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction rose 4.2 per cent.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell, to find out more about another positive GDT auction.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

We ask the chief executive of Fonterra if an $8 milk price is on the cards after the latest increase in the GDT auction - up 4.2 per cent (WMP +3.4 per cent, butter +10.3 per cent).

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade says help is at hand for the sheep meat industry and he’s bullish about an FTA with India. Plus, we look at challenging trade conditions with China and how the Nats propose to make life easier down on the farm.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s Senior Ag Analyst and co-author of the bank’s 2024 Agribusiness Outlook - Smooth Sailing or Choppy Waters? - says New Zealand will need to ride the wave of change in 2024, with three prevailing undercurrents - central bank actions, the recovery of the Chinese economy, and geopolitical tensions and conflict.

Adam Thompson and Craig “Dairy Man” Hickman:

Today’s farmer panel (and social media influencers) comes to us from Waikato and Mid Canterbury.

Listen below:



