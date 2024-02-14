Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and guests reflect on the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

In the absence of the Prime Minister, who’s at day one of the Southern Field Days, we yarn to the Deputy Prime Minister about Cyclone Gabrielle, the wicked waste surrounding the Job Seekers Benefit and Three Waters, whether he’s still driving one of Jacinda’s EVs, and is there ageism in politics?

Paul Paynter:

The chief executive of Yummy Fruit (and Hawke’s Bay apple grower) is just back from a trade trip to Berlin. One year on from Cyclone Gabrielle, he says on the face of it, the corporate industry looks like it is recovering well but at an individual level, many growers are wiped out or critically wounded.

Sandra Faulkner:

This Gisborne sheep, beef, cropping and citrus farmer wears many hats in agriculture - including the Federated Farmers Adverse Events portfolio - so she’s had a lot on her plate in the past 12 months.

Dave Martin:

We catch up with an East Coast farmer, and the event director of the East Coast Farming Expo (happening Feb 21-22 at the Wairoa Racecourse), one year on from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nadine Tunley:

We find the chief executive of Horticulture NZ in Spain to talk about Cyclone Gabrielle and the good prospects for the industry off the back of our wonderful natural resources.

