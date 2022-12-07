Photo / Lynda Feringa

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Northland cow cocky Grant McCallum, whose words about Judith Collins lasting as the National Party leader until the end of the year came back to haunt him.

On with the show:

Derek Daniell:

We ask one of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders about the future prospects for the industry. While lamb remains a niche high-value product on the global stage, is there any hope for strong crossbred wool?

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky and we’re reminded that things you say on the radio can come back and bite you in the bum!

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development previews his new series of podcasts around sustainability, the first featuring global Rabobank superstar Lara Yocarini, who vowed the Rabobank client function at Fieldays.

Chris Rowe:

Fonterra’s acting chief financial officer reviews last night’s GDT auction (up 0.6 per cent, WMP + 0.1 per cent, SMP +1.7 per cent).

Scott Duggan:

The general manager commercial for Volkswagen New Zealand previews the launch, early next year, of the new Amarok ute and has some special news for Boomers wanting to relive their glory days!

Listen below: