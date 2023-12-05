Photo / Leanne Warr

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Shane Jones, who finds himself back from the political wilderness and back in Parliament.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces now finds himself back from the political wilderness and back in Parliament. We ask the self-titled Matua Shane about his war with woke and Te Pāti Māori, and what he’s going to do for the provinces wearing his Minister of Regional Development hat.

Mike McIntyre:

Jarden’s head of derivatives comments on last night’s Fonterra GDT auction (up 1.6 per cent, WMP +2.1 per cent) and predicts a rise in Fonterra’s forecast milk price tomorrow.

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers comments on the farming season on the West Coast, not being at CoP28 with the World Farmers’ Organisation and improving dairy and dismal sheep prices. We also asked her about Open Country Dairy getting out of organics - is it a sign of the times post-Covid? Are consumers choosing economic reality over the environment? Will we see the same with zero-carbon milk and meat?

Wayne Langford:

The current president of Federated Farmers previews next week’s rural telethon - the Big Feed - and how farmers can do their bit to stave off hunger in our country.

