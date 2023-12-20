Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, who names his Ag Person of the Year.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on the Mini Budget this afternoon, Christopher Luxon in Australia (yes the Airforce 757 actually made it), Todd McClay in India, Winston Peters in a scrap over te reo names and his Ag Person of the Year.

Shane McManaway and Doug Avery:

Today’s farmer panel features two of our most favourite and long-standing correspondents who nominate their Politician and Ag Person of the Year.

Karen Williams:

Wearing her FMG-supporting Safer Farms hard hat, the former vice president of Federated Farmers laments yet another tragic and needless quad bike death. There have been five since November 25.

Judith Swales:

Fonterra’s chief executive of global markets reviews yet another positive GDT auction overnight (up 2.3 per cent, WMP plus 2.9 per cent). We ask if an $8 milk price is on the horizon.

David Stevens:

It’s the end of an era, and the end of an institution, on the New Zealand deer farming calendar, as one of the country’s leading velveting sire stag breeders signs off after 37 years in the industry.

Scott Duggan:

The national sales manager for Volkswagen NZ on what the scrapping of the Ute Tax means for consumers in 2024. Plus, he has a super deal on the award-winning Amarok.

