Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Southland shearer Megan Whitehead, who aims to break Sacha Bond’s eight-hour solo lamb record of 601 on Friday - as well as attempting the two-stand record with her cousin Hannah McColl.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We talk to the Acting Prime Minster about being King for a day, his War on Woke and his battle with a “bigoted, leftie shill”, and why getting to India is so important for New Zealand farmers.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent on protecting top farmland from housing (and golf courses), winter farming conditions, Rishi Sunak and the Christmas No. 1.

David Foote:

The chairman of the Australian Cattlemen’s Association is in New Zealand looking at Marlborough oysters. We talk about the Rugby World Cup, Eddie Jones, Zanda McDonald Award finalists and FTAs with India and the EU.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about a country of climatic extremes, and a slow economy. He also hands out his awards for New Zealand companies on the ground in China.

Megan Whitehead:

The Southland shearer is having a crack at Sacha Bond’s eight-hour solo lamb record of 601 (and attempting the two-stand record with her cousin Hannah McColl) just outside of Gore on Friday. The two-stand record is 903, shorn by mother-and-daughter Marg Baynes (who shore 433) and Ingrid Baynes (470) in the King Country, on January 13, 2009. Bond, in turn, will have a crack at Megan’s nine-hour lambs record of 661 next Tuesday.

