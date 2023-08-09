Photo / Michael Craig

Jamie Mackay catches up with UK correspondent Farmer Tom Martin

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces pulls no punches in attacking wokeism and Māori dependency on the welfare state while staunchly defending his glorious leader, Winston, the great unifier! Who knew?

Jane Smith:

We ask a leading farmer and environmentalist whether we’ll starve before we burn, with 13 nations agreeing to vastly limit livestock farming in order to save the planet (with Joe Biden’s “Climate Czar” John Kerry leading the charge). And is the US really going to fund and empower female climate change activists in the “patriarchal society of Northern Kenya”?

Craig Hickman:

Mid-Canterbury dairy farmer, and high-profile social media scribe, reckons the sound reverberating around the country last Friday was farmers slamming their wallets shut as they read the news that Fonterra had reduced the farmgate milk price by 12.5 per cent.

Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent talks about a typical British summer and a slow grain harvest, a BBC film crew on his farm, poor-performing politicians, and the Lionesses in the FIFA Women’s World Cup performing much better.

