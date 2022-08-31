Photo / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NZ First leader Winston Peters to talk about Norm Kirk, Mikhail Gorbachev and the PM's "maniacally malignant policies".

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader reflects on the passing of Norm Kirk and Mikhail Gorbachev and he points the finger at Jacinda's "maniacally malignant policies", saying Labour has ruled itself out of a potential coalition with NZ First.

Chris Garland:

This long-serving Wairarapa farm consultant was awarded a life membership at this week's NZ Institute of Primary Industry Management conference in Hamilton. Today we look back on 40 years in the industry and at the future of pastoral farming on the east coast of the North Island, as the threat of forestry and carbon farming looms large.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur takes Winston to task over his "maniacally malignant policies" comment. Plus, he asks, has Local Government New Zealand sold its soul to the Government for Three Waters and 30 pieces of silver?

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's red meat agricultural analyst comments on the bank's just-released Q3 Beef Quarterly Report which paints a bright picture for beef exports in the coming season, off the back of increased global demand for cheaper cuts and a favourable exchange rate.

Blair McLean:

Our viticulture correspondent, courtesy of Fruit Fed Supplies, updates the Nelson/Marlborough flooding and cheers us up on the last day of winter.

