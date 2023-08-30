It's World Iron Awareness Week. Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with world champion rugby player Stacey Waaka, to find out why she went head-to-head with world record-holding shearer Sacha Bond, in a series of athletic tests.

Chris Hipkins:

On the eve of the National Party tax cut announcement, we ask the Prime Minister if he’s going to repay Nicola Willis by leaking her tax plan. Plus, we question his $4 billion public service bonfire and why it hadn’t happened earlier. We also challenged his “tone deaf” ag emissions policy announcement. And then of course there’s Winston ...

Stacey Waaka:

We catch up with the world-champion New Zealand rugby player, and Beef + Lamb Ambassador, who went up against world-record-holding sheep shearer Sacha Bond in a series of athletic tests to promote World Iron Awareness Week.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist is famous for his eternal optimism. So we ask “Pollyanna” Penny how he’s going sugar-coat the current economic downturn for rural New Zealand.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent has little by way of good news about the current Chinese economy but says the ban on Japanese seafood could have an upside for NZ food exporters.

