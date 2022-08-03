Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with the new chair of New Zealand Young Farmers, Jessie Waite.

On with the show:

Seth Carrier:

We ask our man from NIWA if there's more heavy rain on the way.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's head of co-operative affairs comments on last night's GDT auction (down 5 per cent, WMP down 6.3 per cent, SMP down 5.1 per cent) and whether this will put any downward pressure on the co-op's forecast farmgate milk price of $9.50.

Hunter McGregor:

This Shanghai-based Kiwi sells venison to the Chinese. Today we talk about continuing rolling Covid lockdowns, inflation in China and why we need to give the Chinese a reason to choose our products over local or other countries.

Jessie Waite:

We catch up with the Taranaki regional partner for Ospri who yesterday was announced as the new Chair of New Zealand Young Farmers.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on a 5 per cent fall in the GDT, positive prospects for red meat and how to apply for the 2023 intake of the Rabobank Graduate Programme.

