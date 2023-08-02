Wool stalwart Philippa Wright has faith in the industry's future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Philippa Wright, who is in her 46th year in the wool industry and still has faith in its future.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister comments on the eradication of M. Bovis, a tanking tax take, the perils of polls, waking up in cold sweat, National’s roading policy, and whether he’s going to take GST of fruit and veges.

Philippa Wright:

Hawke’s Bay farming stalwart is now in her 46th year of being involved in the wool industry. She started as a shed hand in the heart of the McKenzie Country in the South Island, then moved to classing some iconic South Island Merino clips, and finally, the brokering scene in Napier. Today we get her take on an industry on its knees, and ask her if it still has a future.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics says falling commodity prices should be a signal to the government to get the regulatory foot off farmers’ throats, so we can pay our way in the world. And her latest column looks at all the food a food-producing nation imports.

Todd Clark:

Our Kentucky-based US farming correspondent comments on heatwaves, grain and beef prices, and Biden and Trump tied in the polls.

Mike Cronin:

We find Fonterra’s Head of Co-op Affairs in Shanghai, on a very bad line, to talk about an even worse overnight GDT auction.

Listen below:



