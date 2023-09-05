Photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Irrigation New Zealand chief executive Vanessa Winning, who is a big fan of the Waimea Dam.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture and Trade where is Labour’s Ag Policy (other than the emissions pricing policy). Are we seeing the death knell of our pastoral livestock industry? Is he going to be the Minister of Ag whose legacy is to get rid of animal farming? Plus, he updates his recent trade trip to India and the Middle East.

Mike McIntyre:

The Jarden head of derivatives and market analyst comments on tonight’s crucial GDT auction. Can the recent devastating decline be arrested?

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ wants to use the election to promote climate change adaptation, increase water storage and support farmers to change marginal land into high-value crops. Plus, she sings the praises of the Waimea Dam.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talks rugby, harvesting, the Ukraine war, Rishi Sunak and “Farmer Time” in schools.

Greg Millar:

It’s the International Day of Charity and to wrap the show we catch up with the national fundraising manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

