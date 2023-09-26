Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with New Zealand First’s Shane Jones, to find out more about his TikTok sea shanty.

Katie Milne:

West Coast cow cocky, Westland Milk Products Director, and former President of Federated Farmers. We ask her: will the red tide of 2020 turn into a blue tsunami in 2023? How will women vote? And are our banks turning woke at the expense of farmers?

Shane Jones:

Has the Prince of the Provinces suddenly become the Pirate of the Provinces with his latest social media offering, a sea shanty? And what’s he doing on TikTok when only old people vote for NZ First? And will he and Winston, two aging politicians, win the “war on woke” and make it back to Parliament?

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy is just back from China, where he’s sensing the milk market has turned, as the promise of an El Niño summer threatens New Zealand milk production for the 23/24 season.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics laments her Daylight Saving stint in the milking shed, despite loving the equally confused cows. Plus, are wetlands a carbon sink or methane-emitting, planet destroyers?

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weatherman on a Tuesday. Has the East Coast of the North Island dodged a bullet?

