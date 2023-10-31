Jamie Mackay caught up with innovative cherry grower Mike Casey on The Country today. Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with innovative Central Otago cherry orchardist, Mike Casey, to find out more about his involvement with South African fans.

On with the show:

Mike Casey:

While it rains in the north, it’s been frosty in the south. Today we yarn to the chief exec of NZ0 (Zero), a Central Otago zero carbon cherry grower, who’s been fighting frosts with South African fans (not the rugby ones)!

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist why the financial numbers are nearly all bad. And will a change of government change the market or just market sentiment?

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talks about William Webb Ellis, Wayne Barnes and too much rain for British farmers.

Todd Charteris and Hamish Brown:

We announce the winner of our Rabobank Good Deeds competition and we’ve selected Beaconsfield Primary School in South Canterbury as the winner of the $5k and day’s labour from Rabobank and The Country to resurrect a wetland.

Karen Williams:

FMG warns - “look out El Niño is coming” - and has some advice to help farmers mitigate potential damage from wind and wildfire.

