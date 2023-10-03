Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Agriculture and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor to ask him if his Government has imposed too many regulations on farmers.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We welcome back a long-standing contributor, for perhaps the final time on the show, in his capacity as Minister of Agriculture and Trade. But will we play nicely or will the gloves come off just one more time? We talked to the Mood of the Boardroom’s Most Effective Minister about his good work with FTAs and M. Bovis. Then there’s the bad news. The avalanche/tidal wave of new regulations. Sacrificing farmers on the Altar of Climate Change. And the woke and wasteful government spending.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders has come out with a “Sheep Farmer’s Alternative Budget”. He reckons New Zealand is getting poorer, fast, and no one is talking about it, or some tangible solutions. Go woke, go broke, he says.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank kicks off our Good Deeds promo. And should “woke” banks be pushing climate change targets when it comes to their lending risk margins?

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talks about a dry September, record beef prices, great yearling thoroughbred sales, and Biden v Trump!

