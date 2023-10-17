The Country's host Jamie Mackay is on a very important course today. Photo / Ross Setford

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Jamie Mackay and Steve Wyn-Harris, who are at the Norwood Golf Tournament at Wairakei raising funds for Farmstrong.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay and Steve Wyn-Harris:

The Country host reports live from his “bloody awful” performance at the Norwood Golf Tournament at Wairakei which is raising funds for Farmstrong. Meanwhile, semi-retired sheep farmer Wyn-Harris reveals the pressure of playing with the “intensely competitive” Mackay.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist takes a closer look at the latest consumer price index (CPI) released this morning - up 1.8 per cent in the September quarter, for an annual rate of 5.6 per cent.

Richard Burke:

Leaderbrand’s chief executive gives an update on how Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti growers are faring seven months on from Cyclone Gabrielle. He also sings the praises of the underappreciated asparagus and speculates on the future of heat-loving watermelons. Plus, he talks about what the change in government means for the produce sector and what growers will be looking for from the new agriculture minister.

Courtney Duncan:

The four-time four-time WMX Motocross World Champion joins Rowena in the studio to talk about one of her “best seasons to date” and how special it was to have her mum watch her at the final race for the first time ever.

Steve Hollander:

The Founder and Trustee of the New Zealand Rural Games and the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards updates us on both events coming up next year. He also pays tribute to the 2023 Lifetime Legacy award winner, and wood-chopping great, the late Jason Wynyard.

