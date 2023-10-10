Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Doug Avery, aka The Resilient Farmer, who pays tribute to his mate, physical and mental health advocate, Dr Tom Mulholland.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

For the final time before the election, the NZ First leader joins to say, “I told you so, the surge is on”. He also comments on the media, constantly being written off, the Port Waikato electoral debacle, Nanaia Mahuta, Israel at war, and why he’s not interested in the diplomatic baubles of office.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer pays tribute to Dr. Tom Mulholland - a man who touched many lives, a larger-than-life character who looked after thousands, but ultimately couldn’t look after himself.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talks about his RWC quarter-final experience coming up this weekend in Marseille, a heatwave on his arable farm, floods in Scotland and record low sheep numbers in England.

Campbell Parker:

DairyNZ’s new chief executive talks about his background in agribusiness and what he hopes to achieve in his new role.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on a Tuesday with an election day forecast for Saturday.

