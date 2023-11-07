Photo / 123RF

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Guy Lennox, a Waverley sheep and beef farmer with a Melbourne Cup connection.

On with the show:

Guy Lennox:

Waverley sheep and beef farmer, (and a rugby, racing and beer aficionado), relives a magical moment 40 years ago for his hometown, Snow Lupton, Jimmy Cassidy and a horse called Kiwi.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist comments on the worrying fall in lamb prices, a potential drop in tonight’s GDT auction, whether we can expect a change in the OCR on November 29, and why rising unemployment is a good thing.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics, and someone who has spent a lifetime in learning, agrees that education is very much the ambulance at the top of the cliff, but also that an academic qualification should qualify you for something.

Peter Flannery:

Southland-based farm consultant, specialising in business coaching and governance, who has written an excellent paper on “The Current Farming Profitability Squeeze”, particularly focusing on the downturn in sheep farming.

Listen below:



