File photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Northern Southland farmer Tom Anderson, who is running 210 km to raise money for Movember. You can support his effort here.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum:

The Country’s executive producer sets the scene from Fieldays at Mystery Creek, once Mackay sorts out her microphone.

Steven Joyce:

We continue our series on “Steves who could have been Prime Minister”. Today we ponder the state of the nation and the future of farming.

Nathan Guy:

The chairman of the Meat Industry Association, and former Minister of Agriculture, is unhappy with the Government’s emissions pricing proposal.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur says he’s none too happy with the media’s “meek compliance” with the “catastrophe peddlers of climate change”.

Tom Anderson:

This Northern Southland farmer is running 210 km - from Waikaia in Northern Southland to the Lake Bar in Wānaka - to raise money for Movember.

Listen below:



