Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with former National Party leader Simon Bridges, to find out what he thinks about the newly-formed Government.

On with the show:

Simon Bridges:

We ask the former National Party leader for his thoughts on the prospects of the new Coalition Government, how the “Wily Old Crocodile” Winston will behave, whether Sir John Key is in the ear of Chris Luxon and, finally, if Maureen Pugh was useless, what does that say about Damien O’Connor?

Kate Acland:

The chairwoman of Beef + Lamb NZ shares her thoughts on the new Coalition Government’s Ag policies and rates them 8.5 out of 10.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy is very excited about this new Waikato butter plant at Waharoa. Plus, we talk about his 23/24 milk forecast price and whether OCD is following in Fonterra’s footsteps and putting emissions targets in place for its farmer shareholders.

