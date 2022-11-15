Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

File photo / Christine McKay

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Headlands Consultancy managing director, Warren Morritt, about his company’s promising new research on how to reduce dairy farm emissions.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist on how farm cost inflation is affecting food cost inflation, what the US dollar means for Kiwi exporters and his financial predictions for the future.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent talks about former environment secretary George Eustice weighing in on the Australia free trade deal. He also discusses hanging out with Kiwi soil guru Nicole Masters and gives an update on his Farmer Time initiative.

Warren Morritt:

Headlands managing director on his company’s promising new research on how to reduce dairy farm emissions.

