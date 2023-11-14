The Country full show: Tuesday, November 14

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a Southlander who along with the local community put on their thinking caps when their local pub was endangered ... and decided to buy it!

On with the show:

Gareth Kiernan

The chief forecaster at Infometrics says there are increasing questions being raised in the provinces about how hard the hit to the primary sector, and by extension the broader New Zealand economy, might be from lower export prices. But despite the challenges posed by lower export prices, it’s still the high interest rates that will hit the wider economy harder this year and next.

Bruce Cotterill

Is a leading business adviser, author, columnist and podcaster who’s trying to get his head around why sheep farmers are paid so poorly for lamb.

Blair McLean

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent cheers up the nation with the opportunity to win an Isabel Estate Winery fun pack. Plus we talk frost fighting and challenging times for producers trying to sell wine, despite a decrease in domestic production. Statistics from New Zealand Winegrowers show the total production in 2023 is about 360 million litres, down from 383 million last year, but higher than the eight years prior.

John McOviney

Is the chief executive of Steelfort and a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer who’s glass half-full on farming and over the moon about the change in government.

Craig Winsloe

Small rural communities in NZ must have three things to function - a transport operator, a rugby club and a pub. On the show today, we chat to a member of a small Southland community who came to the rescue when their local pub was endangered ... they decided to buy it!

Listen below: