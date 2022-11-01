Free generic horse image. Photo / Marylou Fortier / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who likened the government’s reaction to He Waka Eke Noa proposals as this farming generation’s “subsidy-free moment”.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says (on a Tuesday) the Cup might be in Melbourne but the good weather is in New Zealand.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics says what we are experiencing on the land is “this generation’s subsidy-free moment”.

Ross Hyland:

This rural advocate was there in the 80s when farming subsidies were chopped overnight. We ask if now, nearly four decades on, times are just as divisive.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent joins us from the horse racing capital of the world, Lexington, to yarn about Halloween, a double-whammy drought and if American farmers facing a carbon tax.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the NZ Forestry Association says we need to stop the “hysteria” around forestry. And we ask him whether forestry is getting a bad name from carbon farming.

Listen below:



